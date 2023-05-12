Manager who beat Klopp and Mourinho a target to replace Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will look to appoint a permanent manager this summer and a coach already in the Premier League is on their list. 

Interim boss Roy Hodgson has completed the task he was appointed to do and has kept Crystal Palace in the Premier League after Patrick Vieira was sacked on March 17.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, when it comes to hiring a new boss Crystal Palace are likely to target Fulham manager Marco Silva, with the Portuguese man said to be on the Eagles’ list of wanted managers.

The Fulham boss has done an amazing job with the London club this campaign as he looks to guide the Cottagers to a top-half finish despite being a favourite to go down at the start of the season.

Tottenham, West Ham and Leeds are said to also be interested in Silva as Fulham look to tie him down to a new deal.

Silva’s Premier League experience is desired by all the clubs and he has developed into one of the league’s best managers with wins over Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Eddie Howe all on his resume.

