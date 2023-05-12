Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Granit Xhaka’s contract situation

Mikel Arteta does not want speculation surrounding Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal future to distract from the team’s quest to push Manchester City all the way in the race for this season’s Premier League title.

Despite Xhaka, 30, being a mainstay in the Gunners’ first-team since he joined from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, but with his contract set to expire next year, there has been speculation the Switzerland international could be sold this summer.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for the veteran midfielder, as well as full-back Kieran Tierney.

However, when quizzed recently on whether or not the 30-year-old could leave the Emirates in the near future, Arteta, who spoke to reporters on Friday, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I’m not going to reply to certain stories about Xhaka.

“I’m extremely happy with Granit, he’s having an incredible season. This is probably the best season he’s had at the club. We are really happy to have him.”

It is understandable why Arteta may not want to engage or fuel any rumours that one of his side’s most important players could be heading toward the exit door. The Gunners have just three Premier League games left to play, and with defending champions Manchester City narrowly ahead by just one point, all the focus must remain on finishing the season as strongly as possible.