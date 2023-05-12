Pundit weighs in on Jason Tindall moment after Newcastle man goes viral on social media

Jason Tindall has gone viral on social media after the Newcastle United assistant manager was spotted trying to shake the hand of Bournemouth boss Gay O’Neil ahead of Eddie Howe.

The clip, which, at the time of writing, has been viewed by nearly 4m Twitter users, captures O’Neil dismissing Tindall in favour of Howe at the full-time whistle between the two sides earlier this year.

Simply Incredible https://t.co/aqqaNQVzib — Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention (@jasontindall_) May 11, 2023

The clip, on its own, may not have attracted so much attention had Tindall’s behaviour on the touchline not seen him do similar on multiple different occasions. Often pictured alongside Howe in the technical area and racing toward opposition managers, the Magpies’ assistant has annoyed large sections of fans, particularly those on social media.

When questioned over whether or not Tindall’s behaviour bothers him, Howe, who spoke to CBS Sports recently, said: “We’re both very active on the sidelines. I’ve encouraged Jason to be that way.”

And the latest name to weigh in on the 45-year-old opinion-splitting antics has been former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore.

“Tindall and Howe come as a pairing, and this is how their dynamic was at Bournemouth, so Tindall’s behaviour isn’t anything new,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Do I think Howe minds how much attention his assistant has and is getting? – No, I don’t think so. As long as Howe feels he is the man in charge, and he is the voice the players listen to, he won’t mind Tindall’s animated behaviour on the touchline.

“Let’s not forget as well, Tindall is just as responsible for all the good things that are happening at St James’ Park as everyone else involved in the club is.”

Going on to predict that Tindall’s time as Newcastle United’s assistant manager may not last due to the Englishman wanting to return to management himself, Collymore said: “Whatever he and Howe are doing is working, so while his behaviour may annoy rival fans, I think the Newcastle-faithful should embrace it because I don’t think the set-up there will last forever.

“I can definitely see a situation where Tindall decides to go solo and have go at management again. His brief spell in charge of Bournemouth after Howe left in 2020 wasn’t great, but even more reason to want to prove his critics wrong.”