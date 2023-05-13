Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are likely to leave Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti said that both Kim Min-jae of Napoli and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber are of interest to the Red Devils. He expects that both Maguire and Lindelof will be off in the next transfer window.

He stated, “Manchester United are interested in both players. In fact, United are planning at least two incoming moves to strengthen the defence and to replace some players.

“For example, Bailly will return to Marseille at the end of the loan in June. There is Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire who are both outgoing. So, Kim and Timber are on the list for United.”

Moving on the duo would certainly make a lot of sense from a Man United perspective. Both have been with the club for a number of years, so a fresh injection to the defensive area would be very logical.

Kim and Timber are both younger than the Red Devils pair, with the latter being only 21-years-old.

Erik ten Hag has his side competing for top four this season, the next logical step for next season is to bring in new recruits who will enhance their squad and turn them into potential title contenders in the 2023/24 campaign.

If they’re both on the Dutchman’s list this summer, then he must see them as two defenders who can take them to that next level.