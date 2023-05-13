Video: Jacob Ramsey gives Aston Villa an early lead against Tottenham

Old habits die hard! Tottenham have conceded an early goal yet again as Jacob Ramsey gives Villa the lead.

Ramsey started the move by playing the ball out to Leon Bailey on the right who did brilliantly to get away the defender before pulling it back towards the penalty spot. Ramsey who continued his run intelligently from the midfield popped up ahead of Pedro Porro to finish it with a first-time finish past the keeper.

Watch the goal below:

The race for Europe is heating up as Aston Villa take an early lead over Tottenham. ? ?: @peacock | #AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/PUrIw89ixT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023

This is a big game which could determine which of these play in Europe next season and as it stands, it is advantage Aston Villa.