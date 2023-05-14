Everton vs Man City team news: Guardiola leaves big stars on the bench

Man City travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to face relegation-threatened Everton in what is a huge match for both clubs.

The match has been marked down by pundits and fans as one that City could potentially drop points in given the nature of the Goodison Park crowd and the fact that the game is sandwiched in between the two Champions League semi-final clashes with Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu against the La Liga giants on Tuesday and were narrow winners over Leeds last time out in the Premier League.

Many suspected Guardiola to make changes for today’s game and that is indeed the case. The City boss has left four big stars on the bench in the form of Stones, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne and Grealish; who are replaced by Laporte, Mahrez, Alvarez and Foden.

As for Everton, Sean Dyche’s side had a huge result last time out beating Brighton 5-1 at the AMEX. The result should give the Toffees life in their relegation battle and it would be massive if the home side can get a result today.

Arsenal fans will also be hoping for that outcome and will be happy to see that Dyche has made just one change from the win over Brighton on Monday with Mason Holgate coming in for Mykolenko.