James Maddison is said to be a huge fan of the atmosphere at St. James’ Park amid reports linking him with a move to Newcastle this summer.

This is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who says that a possible move to Tyneside for the 26-year old is still on the cards.

I think that James Maddison has been at St. James’s Park and has been quite wowed by the atmosphere, the culture and Newcastle are flying, so they do stand a very realistic possibility,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies had two bids worth £40million and £50million rejected for Maddison prior to the start of this season, which shows how highly Leicester valued their star man but with the Foxes now in danger of being relegated, Jacobs expects the England international to depart the King Power Stadium this summer.

James Maddison moves away from Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko

I’ve always said many times, it will only be this summer when Maddison goes. If Leicester go down, it will obviously be definite and there’ll be a tremendous deal to be had.

“But I think even if they stay up, I expect Maddison to leave Leicester regardless.”

It’s not hard to see that Maddison is far too good for the Championship and his departure will see a huge drop off in Leicester’s creativity numbers, so their fans will hope that the club’s hierarchy are on the hunt for a replacement for their player of five years.

 

