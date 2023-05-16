With Man City just one win away from a Premier League title that looked to be Arsenal’s just a few weeks ago, the need for Mikel Arteta to beef up his Gunners squad with experienced players is obvious.

Given how this season had panned out for the north Londoners, this season looked to be Arsenal’s best opportunity of earning a first English top-flight title in 19 years, and whilst it looks like the ship has sailed in 2022/23, with diligent recruitment in the summer, there’s no reason why Arsenal can’t be up there again at the business end of 2023/24.

One player who is apparently of interest because of a bargain purchase price is Real Madrid’s out-of-favour left-back, Ferland Mendy.

According to Sport, Carlo Ancelotti has already told the player that he’s surplus to requirements, and the outlet also suggest that he will be available for as little as €20m.

Should Kieran Tierney be sold by the Gunners, there’s an obvious need to have another left-back signed, even if Oleksandr Zinchenko could be considered to be first choice.

Mendy has been edged out of a starting spot of late by Eduardo Camavinga, and has only played 26 times across all competitions for Real this season per WhoScored.

A move elsewhere is likely to suit the 27-year-old who has plenty of time yet to be able to resurrect his fading career.