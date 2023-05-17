Top managerial candidate for Tottenham confirms he is staying at current club

Tottenham’s search for a new manager is still rumbling on despite sacking Antonio Conte months ago and having been rejected by several candidates, another has just confirmed that he is staying at his current club.

Julian Nagelsmann will not be joining Tottenham this summer and either will Vincent Kompany, who wants to remain at Burnley and has just signed a new deal at the club.

Another name at the top of Spurs’ list was Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso but the former Liverpool star has confirmed he will remain in Germany next season, reports Sky Sports.

? BREAKING ? Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso confirms he will remain at the club next season He was a target for the vacant Tottenham managerial job pic.twitter.com/cG9p1LiyXw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2023

Alonso has done exceptional work since taking over at Bayer Leverkusen at the start of the season and has guided them up to seventh in the Bundesliga whilst they are still present in the Europa League at the semi-finals stage.

The young coach was not only a candidate for the Tottenham job but also Real Madrid, should Carlo Ancelotti leave at the end of the season.

However, the Leverkusen boss has confirmed he is going nowhere and many will now be interested to see what he does at the Bundesliga outfit with a transfer window and full season to work with.