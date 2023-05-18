Journalist Dean Jones is of the opinion that if Arsenal sign Joao Cancelo, they would get a lot better than they already are.

Cancelo is currently plying his trade with Bayern Munich, making the move to Bavaria from Manchester City on January’s deadline day, citing a lack of gametime at City as a reason for the move.

The Portuguese international has made 19 appearances for the German champions since joining, scoring once and providing six assists in all competitions and according to 90Min, Arsenal will make a move for him this summer if Bayern decide against signing him permanently.

Having been linked with big-money moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo recently, Arsenal seem to be going all out with their targets and Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT, questioning how many more players City will sell to Arsenal after handing them a couple already.

“At some point, we get to the stage of asking, are Man City going to keep providing talent for Arsenal to put title challenges together?

“The message out of City is always that they don’t show fear when it comes to selling players, and that they don’t stand in the way of players that want to leave. But given the helping hand that they’ve given Arsenal to be their main title competitors, by selling Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, there’s got to be a point at which you consider, do you really want to do that again?”

Jones then admitted that he thinks if Arsenal do manage to bring Cancelo in, the level of their team would go up an extra notch.

“There aren’t many teams that actually need that type of player, so you’d probably rather he goes abroad. There’s a bit of a conundrum there, but I think if Arsenal get Cancelo, he would be starting every single week and I think that again, just raises the level of their team.”

If the Gunners manage to get just a couple of the many players they’ve been linked with this summer, we could be looking at another impressive season from Mikel Arteta’s men next year.