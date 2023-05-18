Arsenal are looking to add a buy back clause for youngster Charlie Patino, who could be leaving the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter. Patino is said to be looking for a permanent move away from the Gunners in search of regular first-team minutes.

The 19-year-old has climbed through the ranks at Arsenal and has been on their books for a number of years. He’s played twice in all competitions for their senior side but does have a goal to his name.

Last summer, the midfielder would join Blackpool on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

Considering his age and the fact that the Tangerines were relegated down to League One this season, the Englishman did impress all things considered.

In 34 league matches Patino provided six goal contributions for Blackpool.

There’s been a lot of excitement around the Arsenal prospect, so it makes sense that manager Mikel Arteta is looking to add a buy back clause into potential negotiations with any interested club.

Should he hit the ground running at his next club, it allows the Gunners to get him back and potentially bolster their squad should they believe Patino is at that level by then.