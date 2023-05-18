Man City plan to move for £85m defender should Aymeric Laporte leave the Etihad

Man City could make a move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol this summer should Aymeric Laporte head for the exit door at the Etihad.

The futures of several City stars are up in the air heading towards the upcoming transfer window with captain Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte all linked with moves away.

All three are of interest to Barcelona, with PSG also monitoring the Portugal international’s situation at the Manchester club.

Should Laporte leave over the coming months, Man City will try and complete a huge transfer by bringing Gvardiol to the Premier League, reports the Daily Mail.

The asking price for Gvardiol is a reported £85m but it could take more for RB Leipzig to sanction the Croatia international’s departure.

The 21-year-old is one of the best defenders in Europe and is heading towards the top spot in his position. It is scary to think what Pep Guardiola would do with the Croatian star as his signing would only cement Man City’s dominance in the Premier League further.