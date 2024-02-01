Video: Aymeric Laporte lobs the goalkeeper from his own half with incredible strike

The former Manchester City defender has scored an incredible goal from his own half, lobbing the Inter Miami goalkeeper.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami made the trip to Saudi Arabia for a friendly match against Al Nassr on Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, fans who hoped to see Cristiano Ronaldo face off against his eternal rival one last time were left disappointed at the news that the Portuguese forward was out with an injury.

This hasn’t stopped his side from dominating the MLS club with Aymeric Laporte putting them 3-0 up with an incredible effort from his own half.