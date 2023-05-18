Manchester United are interested in signing the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has done well for the German club this season and the Red Devils are hoping to sign him up as per RMCSport.

It is no secret that Manchester United have to sign a quality midfielder and Kone could be a quality partner for Casemiro next season. The 21-year-old is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred. He can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and Gladbach are likely to demand a premium for him. Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to sign the player and they are likely to be an attractive destination for Kone.

The 21-year-old has shown his quality in the German league and he will be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is an opportunity this summer. A move to Old Trafford could help him compete at a higher level and it could accelerate his development.

Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Ajax and he could help the 21-year-old fulfil his potential at Manchester United.

The Red Devils will have to bring in adequate midfield reinforcements in order to compete on all fronts next season and Kone would be a quality long-term investment for them.