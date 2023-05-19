“An extraordinary offer”- Jurgen Klopp’s comments suggest he will block any move for Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has given his view on the future of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and the Reds boss seemed pretty adamant that the goalkeeper will not be leaving Anfield this summer.

The Ireland international has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks with Tottenham and several other Premier League clubs interested in his signature ahead of the new season, stated several reports.

However, during his press conference on Friday, Klopp was adamant that the goalkeeper is going nowhere this summer when asked about Kelleher’s future on Merseyside.

“I can’t see it, honestly, I can’t see Caoimh leaving,” the Liverpool manager said.

“It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I’d have to say.”

"It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him]." ? An emphatic stance from Klopp on the futures of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian! pic.twitter.com/zJKp3V12zd — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 19, 2023

There were suggestions from journalists that Liverpool could undergo a revamp in the goalkeeper department this summer, but going off of Klopp’s words, nothing looks like it will change.

Adrian is out of contract at the end of the season but Klopp also seems to suggest that the veteran goalkeeper will be staying also.