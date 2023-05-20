Video: Edouard gives Crystal Palace the lead with a thumping finish

Crystal Palace have taken the lead against Fulham with a brilliant goal that started from a Fulham corner.
In a lightning-fast counter-attack, Eze carries the ball and soars through the heart of the pitch before perfectly slipping it to Edouard.
The Palace striker thumped his shot into the top-left corner, leaving Leno with no chance!
It’s 1-0 to the visitors!
Watch below:
??| GOAL: Edouard with the GOAL.
Fulham 0 – 1 Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/NopuIXqJ4q
