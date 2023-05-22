Arsenal in talks to seal major transfer of England international

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with the agent of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of a possible move this summer.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and one imagines they’ll be plenty of interest in him in the coming weeks and months if he cannot agree a new deal.

According to a recent report from Goal, Arsenal have started to explore the possibility of signing Mount, and have had initial conversations with the player’s representatives.

Mount could be a perfect fit for Arsenal’s needs right now, with Granit Xhaka set to leave the club at the end of the season, while there are also some doubts over Emile Smith Rowe’s future.

It may be that Liverpool will also be in the race for the 24-year-old, but Arsenal’s offer of Champions League football could give them some advantage.

LFC, meanwhile, seem to have moved on from Mount to focus on Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister as their priority in that position.