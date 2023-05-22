Pundit excited by potential of Man United star Ten Hag called ‘fearless’

Manchester United have a star on their hands in the form of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho.

After being promoted to the Red Devils’ senior first-team at the start of the season, Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed an incredible breakthrough campaign.

Not only has the talented teenager recently earned himself a bumper new contract, but several impressive performances now mean he is a genuine candidate to become a first-team regular.

Although Erik Ten Hag is managing the youngster well and being careful not to rush his development, there is an overwhelming sense that the 18-year-old will go on to become one of the club’s most important players.

Speaking about Garnacho earlier in the year, Ten Hag, as quoted by MEN, described his number 49 as ‘fearless’ and ‘brave’.

“It is a great skill when you’re fearless, when you’re brave,” the Dutchman said after United’s 3-1 FA Cup win against West Ham in March.

“I don’t think that it’s a skill that is so specific, there are not so many players in world football who can take players on, who can just out-dribble them and that skill he has.

“But he has more skills than only that, for example, finishing. But also I see he has a big engine, he is fast, he has speed, he can keep running for 90 minutes, for 120 minutes, it doesn’t matter how long, he can do it.”

And in action most recently away against Bournemouth, Garnacho, who was introduced in place of Jadon Sancho late in the second half, made another good impression. Although the young South American failed to score or create a goal, his direct and attacking play saw him cause the Cherries problems.

And echoing just how bright the youngster’s future at Old Trafford is, MUTV pundit Danny Webber has admited he can’t wait to see what the next two seasons have in store for the former Atletico Madrid academy star.

“There’s a lot of growth in him the next couple of years, not just next season but the season after,” Webber told the club’s media channel, as quoted by United In Focus.

“You’re looking at ability, mental strength is massive. You’re going to see his physical strength build in the next few years and he will go on from strength to strength.”

During his breakthrough season, Garnacho, who has five years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 10 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.