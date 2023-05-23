Arsenal to start very important negotiations soon to decide midfielder’s future

Arsenal are set to start negotiations over a new contract for Martin Odegaard soon as the Gunners want to keep their captain at the club for a long time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have the option to extend Odegaard’s current contract until June 2026 but would prefer to offer him a new long-term deal for which talks will begin soon.

The Norway international is expected to sign any new deal that comes his way as he loves being a part of the North London club and Arsenal have made it clear that they want the midfielder to stay and that he has a big role to play in their future.

Odegaard has been sensational for Arsenal this season and has stepped up massively since being made club captain. The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals and assisted a further eight this season across the 36 Premier League games he has played

The Gunners have already tied down the likes of Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale to new deals, therefore, this current squad will continue to grow together and should be challenging for titles over the coming years.

