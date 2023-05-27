Premier League striker removed from FIFA 23 in their latest squad update

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been removed from the FIFA 23 in their latest squad update following his ban on football.

The England striker was banned from all football-related activity for eight months earlier this month for breaching FA’s betting rules. The player pled guilty to 232 charges out of the 260 levelled at him FA.

It has been reported that FA initially sought to ban him for 12 months but after he pled guilty the ban was reduced to 11 months. And it was further reduced to 8 months after an independent commission report concluded that he suffers from gambling addiction.

The after-effect of the ban on football has seen him get removed from the FIFA 23 squad in their latest update. Toney can no longer be selected on the Brentford team. The screenshot shows Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo positioned on either side of Kevin Schade, filling in for Toney who is currently unavailable for selection.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been removed from FIFA 23 in latest squad update pic.twitter.com/7Ypvm7obY4 — Go Confidently (@muyaniearth) May 27, 2023

Ivan Toney tweeted yesterday that he will open up it “unfiltered” soon.

I’ll speak soon with no filter. — Ivan Toney (@ivantoney24) May 26, 2023

Fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy on part of EA Sports to remove a player for betting but at the same time promote it through their game mode.