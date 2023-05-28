Newcastle want to make Chelsea-linked midfielder their player this summer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle have identified Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte as the man they want to become their second most expensive signing.

Ugarte has garnered serious interest over the past few weeks and certain reports are suggesting that Chelsea and PSG are the ones that are in the most advanced talks for his signature this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has also said that Newcastle want to sign the 22-year old Uruguayan as they look for some marquee names to add to their Champions League squad, having finished 4th in the league this season.

Ugarte has a release clause of £52million that Chelsea and PSG are supposedly ready to pay in installments per the above Romano tweet, but the Magpies are now said to be in the mix for the player as well.

Ugarte has 47 appearances in all competitions this season
More Stories / Latest News
‘I am really sorry’ – De Zerbi confirms that Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will leave Brighton
Liverpool ask Premier League club to keep them in the loop regarding £50m star’s future
Serie A striker said to be partial to transfer to Chelsea this summer

Newcastle’s Champions League credentials will certainly make them a more enticing prospect than Chelsea, but with the Blues in a more advanced situation for the player than the Tyneside outfit, Eddie Howe’s side may be forced to look elsewhere.

 

 

More Stories Manuel Ugarte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.