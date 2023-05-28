Newcastle want to make Chelsea-linked midfielder their player this summer

Newcastle have identified Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte as the man they want to become their second most expensive signing.

Ugarte has garnered serious interest over the past few weeks and certain reports are suggesting that Chelsea and PSG are the ones that are in the most advanced talks for his signature this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has also said that Newcastle want to sign the 22-year old Uruguayan as they look for some marquee names to add to their Champions League squad, having finished 4th in the league this season.

Ugarte has a release clause of £52million that Chelsea and PSG are supposedly ready to pay in installments per the above Romano tweet, but the Magpies are now said to be in the mix for the player as well.

Newcastle’s Champions League credentials will certainly make them a more enticing prospect than Chelsea, but with the Blues in a more advanced situation for the player than the Tyneside outfit, Eddie Howe’s side may be forced to look elsewhere.