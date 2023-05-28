Video: Sterling scores via a deflection to haul Chelsea level against Newcastle

It wasn’t the greatest goal that Raheem Sterling will ever score, but it was one that levelled against Newcastle and gave Chelsea’s under fire caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, something to smile about.

The Magpies switched off as the Blues took their free-kick, and through Sterling’s shot needed the aid of a deflection from Kieran Trippier, the ball somehow found the back of the net.

With only pride to play for, Chelsea can at least show some of that to their fans who have suffered watching them all season.

Good ball from Sterling to set up Tripper for an own goal 1-1pic.twitter.com/CZiOX2lEsW — FansArena (@FansArena4) May 28, 2023

sepertinya Own Goal bukan Sterling tapi bodo amat pic.twitter.com/SSBSTOOeW3 — Chelsea Updatés (@ChelseaUpdates) May 28, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and Canal+ Football