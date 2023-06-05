Video: Lionel Messi’s father and Barcelona meet after huge news regarding his return

Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona took a step closer today as La Liga approved the Catalan club’s viability plan and now the father of the World Cup winner is meeting with the club’s president Joan Laporta.

Messi’s return was put on hold until Barcelona could prove that they could afford the Argentine superstar and having shown La Liga their viability plan to make the signing happen, on Monday that plan was approved, reports Relevo.

Toni Juanmarti has now spotted Joan Laporta meeting Messi’s father in what is expected to be a meeting over the Argentine’s return as it eventually feels like the wheels are in motion over the World Cup winner’s return.