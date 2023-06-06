Tottenham’s move for Ange Postecoglou could have big implications for West Ham

It’s been a tumultuous time for Ange Postecoglou after the Australian guided his Celtic side to a wonderful treble.

Just a few days after celebrating that wonderful achievement, it was announced he was heading south to become the new first-team manager at troubled Tottenham Hotspur.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new Head Coach on a four-year contract ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2023

Quite what he’ll make of the mess at White Hart Lane is anyone’s guess, but it appears that he’s up for what will be a significant challenge and, if he’s able to bring the good times back to the north Londoners, he’ll be lauded as their saviour.

In recent times both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have tried and failed to get the best out of the Spurs squad, so Postecoglou certainly has his work cut out.

In any event, his departure has opened up a position north of the border, and as Foot Mercato journalist, Santi Aouna tweeted, Celtic have West Ham’s David Moyes as their priority replacement.

? ????????? #PL | ? Understand David Moyes is the priority at Celtic Glasgow to replace Ange Postecoglou who has already agreed a deal with Tottenham. ? Brendan Rodgers is West Ham's leading candidate if David Moyes leaves the Hammers. Paulo Fonseca is also in the list. pic.twitter.com/0OLZwEusww — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 5, 2023

Moyes still has the small matter of the Europa Conference final to negotiate on Wednesday evening, and whether or not the Hammers are successful against Fiorentina, it isn’t clear if the Scot wants to leave the east Londoners in any event.

If they fail to beat the Italians, given their poor domestic campaign, the Hammers board may decide it’s time for a change.

Aouna believes that should Moyes go, then former Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, is in pole position to set up camp at the London Stadium.