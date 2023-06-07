Manchester United star to “explore options” for transfer away this summer, says journalist

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will reportedly seek options for a potential transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Netherlands international has had a miserable spell at Man Utd, despite previously looking like a top talent in the making at former club Ajax.

Van de Beek has never quite managed to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Red Devils, while he also had an underwhelming spell at Everton last season before then suffering a lengthy injury layoff this term.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek now looks likely to look for a move away from United this summer…

Romano adds that it looks like Van de Beek should be fit again by pre-season, which will no doubt help the 26-year-old as he looks for a new club.

It will be interesting to see who’s ready to take a gamble on Van de Beek at this stage, but there will surely at least be some interest in him as he remains a player with big potential if he can get back to his best.

