Manchester United star to “explore options” for transfer away this summer, says journalist

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will reportedly seek options for a potential transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Netherlands international has had a miserable spell at Man Utd, despite previously looking like a top talent in the making at former club Ajax.

Van de Beek has never quite managed to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Red Devils, while he also had an underwhelming spell at Everton last season before then suffering a lengthy injury layoff this term.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek now looks likely to look for a move away from United this summer…

EXCL: Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United. Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season. Told he'll be ready for pre-season after long injury.

Romano adds that it looks like Van de Beek should be fit again by pre-season, which will no doubt help the 26-year-old as he looks for a new club.

It will be interesting to see who’s ready to take a gamble on Van de Beek at this stage, but there will surely at least be some interest in him as he remains a player with big potential if he can get back to his best.