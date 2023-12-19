Donny van de Beek travels to Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt medical

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Donny van de Beek is nearing the end of his Manchester United nightmare.

The Dutch midfielder, who joined the Red Devils back in 2020, has reportedly travelled to Germany ahead of his move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Mark Critchley, who claims van de Beek, 26, has taken the first step toward leaving Old Trafford.

Although the midfielder’s latest transfer will not be finalised until next month when the January window opens, the 26-year-old will have his medical tests in preparation for a mid-season switch.

More Stories / Latest News
The news Man United fans have been waiting for may arrive before Christmas Day
“There’s division” – Worrying update about Chelsea transfer recruitment talks ahead of January
Chelsea recently “looked at” Arsenal transfer target as an option to fix problem area

Assuming the midfielder passes his physical exams, he will join Frankfurt on a six-month loan with the Bundesliga side retaining the option to sign him permanently for £9.5 million plus add-ons.

During his three years at Old Trafford, van de Beek, who was signed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a reported £39 million (Sky Sports), endured a torrid time.

Barely played by any of the club’s managers since his move, the former Ajax midfielder has managed just two goals in 62 games in all competitions.

He will now embark on a new challenge, and one Frankfurt fans will hope proves to be more successful than his last.

More Stories Donny van de Beek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.