Donny van de Beek travels to Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt medical

Donny van de Beek is nearing the end of his Manchester United nightmare.

The Dutch midfielder, who joined the Red Devils back in 2020, has reportedly travelled to Germany ahead of his move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Mark Critchley, who claims van de Beek, 26, has taken the first step toward leaving Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek has travelled to Germany for his Eintracht Frankfurt medical €11m plus add-ons option to buy, although six-month loan deal can only be finalised in January — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) December 19, 2023

Although the midfielder’s latest transfer will not be finalised until next month when the January window opens, the 26-year-old will have his medical tests in preparation for a mid-season switch.

Assuming the midfielder passes his physical exams, he will join Frankfurt on a six-month loan with the Bundesliga side retaining the option to sign him permanently for £9.5 million plus add-ons.

During his three years at Old Trafford, van de Beek, who was signed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a reported £39 million (Sky Sports), endured a torrid time.

Barely played by any of the club’s managers since his move, the former Ajax midfielder has managed just two goals in 62 games in all competitions.

He will now embark on a new challenge, and one Frankfurt fans will hope proves to be more successful than his last.