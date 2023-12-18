Forgotten man spotted in Manchester United training

Manchester United received a significant boost as midfielder Christian Eriksen returned to full training after overcoming a knee injury.

The Danish international faced this setback during Man United’s 1-0 Premier League victory against Luton Town at Old Trafford before the previous international break. While initially expected to be sidelined for a month, the seasoned midfielder took a bit longer to rejoin first-team training. Eriksen was seen participating in today’s training session alongside players like Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford, raising the possibility of his inclusion in the matchday squad this weekend.

With Eriksen, Casemiro, and Mason Mount sidelined, Manchester United faced a shortage of options in midfield. Manager Erik ten Hag had to utilise Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo, and Scott McTominay in central midfield in the recent game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Eriksen’s return promises increased creativity in upcoming games, providing valuable options. While Eriksen may not start immediately after his injury layoff, his deep playmaking skills make him a valuable asset off the bench. Eriksen’s passing ability can still impact games.

In a crucial Premier League match against West Ham United this Saturday, Manchester United aims for a win to narrow the six-point gap to the final Champions League spot.