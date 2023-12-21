Director confirms he is “very confident” of completing transfer deal with Manchester United

The sporting director of Eintracht Frankfurt, Markus Krosche, has publicly confirmed that he is very confident of agreeing a deal to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has barely played for Man Utd for some time now, and it makes sense that he now looks to be closing in on a move away from Old Trafford to try to revive his career.

Fabrizio Romano has written for CaughtOffside about Van de Beek’s imminent move to Eintracht Frankfurt, and it seems Krosche is not attempting to keep it a secret at this stage, with the 43-year-old speaking about on the situation in the German press.

In quotes to Kicker, as translated by Sport Witness, it seems that Krosche is now optimistic about this being completed, with Van de Beek set to join Eintracht for the next six months.

He said: “I am very confident that Donny will be with us for the next six months.”

The report also quotes the Eintracht director as being optimistic about what the former Ajax midfielder can bring to the club, and it will certainly be interesting to see if he can bounce back from what has been a bit of a nightmare spell in Manchester.

Van de Beek looked hugely promising when he first joined United, but it just hasn’t happened for him at all in English football and it’s surely now time for both parties to move on.