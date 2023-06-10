Video: Romelu Lukaku blocks his own teammate’s effort on goal to deny Inter a certain equaliser

Manchester City are 15 minutes away from winning their first Champions League title after Rodri scored a brilliant goal to break the deadlock in the 68th minute.

But Inter had a golden opportunity to equlaise just minutes later. Dimarco did brilliantly to head the ball over Ederson but somehow his effort hit the bar.

The rebound fell straight back to him and he attempted another header against an open goal but his effort was blocked by Lukaku, his own teammate preventing what would have been a certain equaliser.

In Lukaku’s defense, he could not have done much about it since it all happened in a split of a second.

Watch the incident below:

How did Inter not equalise there!! ? Federico Dimarco with two attempts to score but Romelu Lukaku is in the way! ?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/uwBU0FAEz9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023

Manchester City are less than 10 minutes away from winning their first Champions League title and in doing so completing a historic treble.