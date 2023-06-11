Video: Inter Milan star’s superb highlights vs Man City amid Chelsea transfer interest

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana had a great game in the Champions League final last night, despite the defeat to Manchester City.

The former Cameroon international has shone in his time in Serie A, attracting interest from Chelsea, according to the Telegraph, and he showed his quality on the biggest stage last night.

Watch below as Onana picked out some fine passes, showing his technique and vision with the ball at his feet…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Onana clearly looks like he could be a good fit for Chelsea, who need an upgrade on both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

