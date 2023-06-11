Video: CBS presenter Kate Abdo brutally roasts Micah Richards with a brilliant monologue

The Champions League show on CBS Sports has become widely popular due to the lively crew that includes Kate Abdo as the host and Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards as the football experts.

The show is an absolute delight for the viewers with it’s out of the box theme that is full off banter and hilarious segments. The incredible chemistry between all four of them makes the show a super hit.

And like always, they were at it again. In a brilliant monologue to introduce the panel that would cover the Champions League final, Abdo said:

”…I am Kate Abdo on the biggest day of the 2023 footballing calendar year. It is nothing but good vibes here at CBS.. Tonight as well I am joined by the trio of stars:

A France World Cup winner with a statue honouring him in North London, Monsieur Thierry Henry; One of Liverpool’s famous sons, his biggest night of course with his beloved Red here in Istanbul, Jamie Carragher; and a man who helped launch a football dynasty and is an icon in Manchester now and around the world, the one and only… Peter Schmeichel will join us. And Micah Richards is here too”

This witty introduction elicited laughter from Carragher and Henry, who enjoyed their colleague being playfully roasted on air.

Richards, being the good sport that he is, couldn’t help but join in the laughter, responding, “You’re doing me wrong, Kate, you’re doing me wrong.”

Watch the clip below (courtesy: CBS)