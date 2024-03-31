Micah Richards reveals why Liverpool won’t win the Premier League title

Micah Richards doesn’t believe that Liverpool can go on and win the title claiming that it’s between Arsenal and Manchester City at this point.

In what will be a titanic clash on Sunday evening, Mikel Arteta faces off against his mentor Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium in a title-deciding showdown.

The two sides have already met twice this season with the Gunners winning on both occasions, once in the league and once in the Charity Shield.

But Sunday’s clash will be the biggest showdown so far with the winner thrust into pole position to win the Premier League.

But should Arsenal not win the game, Liverpool will go first if they are able to beat Brighton at Anfield.

Micah Richards on Liverpool title chances

Despite this, former Manchester City defender Richards doesn’t believe they will win the title this campaign claiming that it will come down to the other two sides.

“No, they’re not going to win the league. I think it’s Manchester City or Arsenal… I think Manchester City will win the league.” He said when questioned on Liverpool during the Rest is Football Podcast via Football 365.

“It depends what happens on Sunday. If Arsenal go to the Etihad and win…”

Out of all three sides, Jurgen Klopp’s men have arguably the easiest run-in but have been hit with a plethora of injuries over the past two months.