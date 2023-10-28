Video: Shearer would take £65m-rated Arsenal hit-man at Newcastle

Former Newcastle and England captain, Alan Shearer, knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a success as a striker at St. James’ Park.

Though Alexander Isak has hit the ground running since his signing and Callum Wilson still knows where the goal is, Shearer is looking to Arsenal’s £65m-rated (transfermarkt) Gabriel Jesus as a player he would apparently bring to the north east.

“You’d have him at Newcastle wouldn’t you, Al?” Gary Lineker asked Shearer on the The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I don’t think he’s elite, he’s not elite, but he’ll always get you goals when he’s fit and injuries have been a problem. But, yeah, I wouldn’t take anything back that you two guys have said,” Shearer added.

It’s clearly just a personal opinion as it’s highly unlikely Mikel Arteta and the Gunners board would entertain a transfer for the Brazilian despite his recent injury record.