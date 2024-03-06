Arsenal fan charged over Roy Keane headbutt allegations

Back in September of last year, Man United visited the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal, and Roy Keane was in attendance alongside Micah Richards as part of the Sky Sports punditry team.

The match was won 3-1 in the end by the Gunners though it wasn’t without it’s fair share of controversy.

Kai Havertz was denied what appeared to be a perfectly legitimate penalty by VAR, and just when Alejandro Garnacho thought he’d won the game for the Red Devils in the last minute, VAR would also cut his and United’s celebrations short.

Before the goal had been overturned, in the bowels of the Emirates Stadium Keane had apparently celebrated, and this in turn led to an alleged headbutt and altercation with an Arsenal fan.

Social media pictures at the time appeared to show Richards acting as peace maker, though it was clear just how angry the situation had become.

Arsenal fan to appear in court

Wednesday saw the news, advanced by the Daily Mail and other outlets, that the aggressor, Arsenal fan, 43-year-old Scott Law, has been charged with assault relating to the incident.

As a result, he will have to appear at Highbury Magistrates Court on March 14 to answer the charge.