“Tough place to go” – Former Man City star worried about Anfield, Sky Sports pundit says he never won there

Former Man City star and pundit Micah Richards has labelled Anfield a “tough place to go” ahead of the Manchester club’s huge match with Liverpool next weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s team closed the gap to the Reds to just one point on Sunday with a 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United and now the Premier League champions travel to Anfield next Sunday looking to go back on top of the table.

The Man City boss has won just one of his last eight meetings with Liverpool at their historic stadium and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards seems a little worried ahead of next week’s clash.

When asked if the title race could be as good as over if Man City win next weekend, Richards played that suggestion down.

“Probably, but I don’t think that will be the case,” said the former Man City star. “Anfield is a tough place to go, I don’t know what it is about the place.

“When you go in there with the atmosphere and the fans, for some reason they [Liverpool] just got an aura around there.

“For some reason, even going back to my time, I never won at Anfield.”

Liverpool need to use Anfield against Man City

Man City will arrive at Anfield looking to make a point next Sunday and with Liverpool having several players out with injuries, it will be a tough task to take all three points against Guardiola’s men.

Anfield has often carried their team over the line when they need them and that might be the case against City.

A win for Liverpool would be a huge moment in their quest to win the Premier League but Man City arrive in great form and will not care about their record at Anfield going into the clash as they know a win gives them control of their destiny.