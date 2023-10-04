Video: Newcastle’s Dan Burn recreates THAT dance after PSG rout

It was a night to remember for Newcastle United Football Club and all of their supporters, and perhaps no one could celebrate it more than Dan Burn, a scorer on the night but also a born and bred Geordie.

The defender went full-length in the first-half to power a header over the line. Though it took an age for VAR to confirm the goal, St. James’ Park went crazy.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards after the game, Burn recounted just what the goal and the win meant to him and his team-mates, before both Carragher and Richards egged him on to do his famous dance again – and he duly obliged to the delight of everyone.

What a night #NEWPSG ? Only way to celebrate is to have a drink or a dance ???

Big Dan has got the moves @MicahRichards #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/ouRde1s7JB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 4, 2023

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo