A video of Declan Rice is doing the rounds on social media which has gotten West Ham fans all excited.

In the clip, a young kid can be heard asking Rice, “What club do you want to go to?”

To the delight of West Ham supporters, Rice passionately responds, “Nowhere! West Ham!”

The persistent child continues to probe, asking where the midfielder would go if he ‘had to leave’ the club but Rice continued to downplay any moves saying, “Nah, I don’t know. West Ham’s my one!”

West Ham fans should not get their hopes up as it is likely Rice simply wanted to avoid disappointing the young fan.

Club chairman David Sullivan has already confirmed that the player has played his last game for the club.

As per the latest reports, Arsenal are the favourites to sign him, with Romano claiming that an official bid from the Gunners expected soon.