Exclusive: Pundit suggests Declan Rice would be better off joining Man United than Arsenal

Declan Rice’s departure from West Ham is set to be one of the biggest transfers of the summer window but pundit Stan Collymore believes the midfielder should join Man United over Arsenal.

The Gunners are leading the race for the England international and are expected to make their move for the midfield star very soon. The West Ham man will take up the role of Granit Xhaka at the Emirates and is expected to have a big impact on Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, Collymore believes the England star should join Man United this summer as it would be more beneficial long-term as the Manchester club have more money to spend and have a bigger reputation in the sport.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, the former footballer said: “Declan Rice needs to go somewhere where he’s going to get the opportunity to be tested, put under pressure regularly both mentally and physically. Where he gets the opportunity to grow under a progressive coach.

“I know that the suggestion has been Arsenal but I think Man United is a better option. Why? Bigger football club, bigger expectations and I think they’ve been crying out for a dominant midfield force for some years now.”

The pundit continued by saying: “No disrespect whatsoever to Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard or Xhaka who are a very good midfield – and you could imagine that it’ll be Xhaka’s place that he’ll be taking because alongside Odegaard and Partey, Rice would be absolutely fantastic – but I think if he’s looking at the slightly longer term, whether it be Jim Ratcliffe or whomever, Man United are going to have more money to spend and for longer.

“They’ll have more money to spend on better players to put around him, and although the options are quite poor at the moment with Fred, McTominay and an ageing Christian Eriksen, if he thinks about the next two, three, four years, from my perspective, that’s Declan’s best option for a longer period.”