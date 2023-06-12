Tottenham Hotspur continues to be linked with a move for the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

According to a report from Labaro Viola, Spurs have been in touch with the midfielder’s entourage along with clubs like Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

All three clubs are admirers of the 26-year-old Moroccan international midfielder and Fiorentina would only sanction his departure if a €30 million offer is presented.

Tottenham need to add presence and defensive steel to their midfield and Amrabat could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped his country reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Tottenham have been quite vulnerable at the back this season and Amrabat would help them tighten up defensively. The tough-tackling midfielder will help cover the central defenders and keep Spurs more disciplined in the middle of the park.

However, Tottenham have failed to secure Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen whether the Moroccan is ready to join the club without European football.

On the other hand, clubs like Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will be able to offer him European football and they could be more attractive destinations for the player.

The reported €30 million asking price should be affordable for Tottenham and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Tottenham will be desperate to get back into the top four and they need to bring in quality players like Amrabat in order to do well next season.