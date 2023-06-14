Barcelona turning their attentions elsewhere as wait for Man City’s Gundogan goes on

After completing an era-defining treble at the weekend with a Champions League final victory over Inter Milan, captain, Ilkay Gundogan’s name will be etched in Man City folklore along with that of his team-mates.

Becoming the first English side to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season since neighbours Man United did it in 1999 has obvious cachet.

It’s perhaps with that in mind, and the fact that Gundogan deserves a long overdue holiday, that there has been no word yet on what he intends to do in the immediate future in terms of his employment.

Barcelona are known to want to sign the player on a free transfer, whilst Mundo Deportivo note that the player is still keeping his own counsel on the matter, leaving both the Catalans and Man City in the dark as to his plans.

City have greatly improved their initial offer to the player (Mundo Deportivo) to keep him from the clutches of the La Liga giants, and time will tell which way Gundogan ultimately leans.

In the meantime, Barcelona have turned their attentions elsewhere, not wanting to leave themselves exposed should the German ultimately decide that he will stay in the blue half of Manchester.

ESPN suggest that the club are now running the rule over Villarreal’s skilful midfielder, Alex Baena.

It’s thought that the Yellow Submarine would be loathe to let one of their brightest creative talents leave, however, if Barca can match his release clause there would be little they could do.