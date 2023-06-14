Deal for Tottenham’s primary target close to being finalised with personal terms virtually agreed

With Ange Postecoglou hoping to revolutionise Tottenham Hotspur and get them back to football’s promised land, there are going to have to be some significant changes around White Hart Lane this summer.

The former Celtic manager appeared to hit all of the right notes in his opening speech to Spurs supporters which was posted on the club’s social media accounts, but talk is often cheap.

How things pan out over the first dozen games under his tutelage will surely be a more accurate barometer of whether he’s the right fit for the north London outfit or not.

It’s not only results on which he’s likely to be judged either.

A message from our new Head Coach ? pic.twitter.com/JjG4pdCEPk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2023

Clearly, Tottenham need some new signings to shake things up a bit in the dressing room, and the Evening Standard report that the north Londoner’s are close to securing a primary target with personal terms almost agreed.

Brentford keeper, David Raya, is expected to become the long-term replacement for outgoing goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris.

The one possible issue that remains in concluding the deal is the transfer fee, given it’s believed that Brentford would prefer not to budge from their original asking price of £40m.

That’s not a price that Spurs appear willing to pay, so as long as the west Londoners drop their demands – or risk Raya leaving for nothing in a year’s time – then a deal could be quickly concluded.