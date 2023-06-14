Harry Kane transfer odds: Manchester United second-favourites to sign Spurs star

Harry Kane transfer talk continues to intensify, with a host of big names potentially in the mix for the Tottenham star’s signature this summer.

The England international has been linked time and time again with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and it seems there could be some other giants of the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe to look out for as well.

Ladbrokes have the latest odds on Kane’s next destination if he is to move this summer, and it seems that Madrid look the favourites for the moment, perhaps owing to their need for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Man Utd are the second favourites, while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain may even be outsiders worth thinking about.

Harry Kane transfer rumours continue to circulate

See below for Ladbrokes’ Kane transfer odds in full…

Real Madrid 5/2
Manchester United 9/2
Bayern Munich 8/1
Chelsea 12/1
PSG 16/1
25/1 bar

Kane is yet to win a trophy in his entire career, so it’s surely time for him to move on from Tottenham as they continue to struggle.

Of those names mentioned, Real would surely be Kane’s best bet in terms of winning the biggest honours in the game, but he may also be tempted by the likes of United and Chelsea as he eyes Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.

