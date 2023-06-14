Man United refuse Chelsea’s valuation for Mason Mount but Red Devils do have price in mind

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United will not meet Chelsea’s asking price for midfielder Mason Mount.

That’s according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Red Devils will not pay their English rivals £70m for Mount but are likely to still offer a decent sum.

After refusing to sign a contract extension, Mount, 24, is edging closer to departing Stamford Bridge despite being with the club his entire career having joined their youth academy when he was just a young boy.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club announces the signing of Liverpool star
Exclusive Ben Jacobs column: Kylian Mbappe latest, Chelsea to block wonderkid transfer, Bruno Guimaraes, and more
(Video) Bayern Munich latest club to add popular Premier League midfielder to shortlist

What’s the latest news on Mason Mount to Man United?

Consequently, facing the prospect of losing ‘one of their own’, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly will be bracing himself for fan backlash.

However, with Mount, one of the club’s most valuable players, clearly adamant he does not want to extend his stay in London, Boehly and his hierarchy have little choice but to welcome offers.

And Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils are believed to be confident they can lure the energetic England international to Old Trafford in time for next season. The 20-time league winners will not pay over the odds though with the club likely to try and shave up to £20m off their rivals’ asking price.

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.