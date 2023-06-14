Title winning coach admits he would love to manage Newcastle

West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan has admitted that he would love to return to Newcastle United in the future as the former Magpies star continues to build up experience in management.

The 40-year-old has had mixed management spells in the past in charge of both Leyton Orient and Notts County, which resulted in the former midfielder stepping back from manager roles in 2020.

Nolan has spent the time since as assistant to David Moyes at West Ham where he is learning a lot from the former Man United boss.

The West Ham coach is likely to step back into management in the future and the former Newcastle star says he would love to return to the Tyneside club someday.

“Definitely yeah, at some point,” Nolan, who won the Conference League last week, told talkSPORT when asked if he would like to go back to sole management again at some point.

“Not just now. I am enjoying learning and seeing how David does it. But there will be a time when that comes. I will know (when it is the right time).”

When speaking about Newcastle, the former midfielder said: “It’s a fantastic club, and I had good years there.

“Look, there is always an opportunity in the future.

“(If Newcastle came calling) it’s something I would love to do.”