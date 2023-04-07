David Moyes is fighting for his West Ham career.

The Hammers are down in 15th place in the Premier League table and with just 10 games to go, the Londoners are facing the very real possibility of spending next season in the Championship.

Preparing for a hugely important game against Fulham this weekend, Moyes will know that failure to avoid defeat could see his time in the country’s capital cut short.

Acknowledging Moyes’ precarious position, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if the Hammers’ hierarchy did part ways with the Scotsman and tipped first-team coach Kevin Nolan to take charge until at least the end of the season.

“I really do fear for David Moyes,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“The one excuse West Ham don’t have is the support network around the manager though. Moyes has got Alan Irvine and Kevin Nolan alongside him and they’re proper footballing people. I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Nolan throws his name into the mix. He is someone who could rattle a few cages in the dressing room and rally the troops.”

Going on to discuss which manager could be the right man for the job on a permanent basis should Moyes be relieved of his duties, Collymore identified former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers are two leading candidates.

He added: “As for a possible permanent replacement, there is obviously Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers available, but nobody knows how either feel about immediately returning to the dugout. West Ham is a really good club for either of those two managers though so if they lose to Fulham on the weekend, it could very well happen, but I certainly wouldn’t rule out an in-house appointment until at least the end of the season.”