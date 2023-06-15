Chelsea transfer target would favour a move to Manchester United

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly now a target for Manchester United as well as Chelsea this summer.

And according to a report from the Guardian, the Cameroon international would likely favour a move to Man Utd over the Blues, though the Red Devils also have other names such as Porto’s Diogo Costa on their list.

Onana has been a star performer for Inter since joining the club, having also previously caught the eye at Ajax, and it would be exciting to see him showcasing his talents in the Premier League.

Both United and Chelsea need new signings in goal this summer, with David de Gea looking past his best at Old Trafford, while Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy don’t look like particularly convincing long-term options at Stamford Bridge.

Andre Onana prefers Manchester United to Chelsea
Onana has just lost the Champions League final with Inter, but put on a fine display in a narrow 1-0 defeat, particularly with his impressive composure and ability with the ball at his feet.

That will go down very well with United manager Erik ten Hag, who will surely see that as one major weakness in De Gea’s game.

