Tottenham join the race to sign 23-year-old Newcastle target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to a report from Football London, the 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle are keen on signing the England international.

Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes as the only reliable midfielder at the club and Eddie Howe how needs to add more quality to his engine room, especially after securing Champions League qualification.

Tottenham need to add more depth in the middle of the park and Gallagher could prove to be a useful acquisition. The hardworking midfielder will add defensive cover, work rate and tenacity to the Spurs midfield.

Spurs have not been able to rotate their squad this past season because of the lack of options and someone like Gallagher could be an important squad player for Ange Postecoglou.

The 23-year-old is unlikely to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge next season and a move away would be ideal. If Tottenham can provide him with the necessary game-time assurances, the player could be tempted to move to the North London club.

Gallagher has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with regular football at Crystal Palace and he is certainly good enough to play for Tottenham as well.

It will be interesting to see if the North London giants can agree on a fee with their London rivals in the coming weeks.

Gallagher is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Newly appointed Tottenham manager Postecoglou has a track record of nurturing talented young players and he could help the Chelsea midfielder fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

Spurs have missed out on Champions League qualification and they will be desperate to get back into the top four. They must improve their squad in order to do well next season and the signing of Gallagher would be a step in the right direction.