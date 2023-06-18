Arsenal confident over attacker transfer and not thinking about third bid

Arsenal are confident over the potential transfer of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as they keep trying to get a deal done, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Germany international also seems to be on Bayern Munich’s radar, but Arsenal hope to move quickly to win the race for his signature at below the initial £75million Chelsea seemed to be demanding.

It’s expected that the Blues will end up being flexible on this, so Arsenal seem hopeful they can get a deal done for Havertz at a reasonable price.

For the time being, Romano says Arsenal are not thinking about going in with a third bid if their reported £60m offer doesn’t work out, but it seems nothing can be entirely ruled out yet.

The main thing is, Arsenal don’t want to pay crazy money, so Gunners fans can expect those running the negotiations to stick to their principles on that.

“For sure, the Gunners will bid again for the Chelsea forward, as they want to be faster than Bayern Munich, who are showing an interest but with no concrete negotiations yet,” Romano said.

“As previously stated, there is no chance of Arsenal meeting Chelsea’s £75m asking price for Havertz, but there will be some flexibility as all parties want to find a solution together.

“I’ve had some people asking me if Arsenal could make a third bid for Havertz if something in the region of £60m is also rejected. Honestly, for now this would just be guess work more than news, because at the moment Arsenal are absolutely not commenting on this kind of scenario. Talks are ongoing, a new bid will be submitted and Havertz is an important target.

“But Arsenal won’t do anything crazy. Chelsea also know £75m is unrealistic at this point; so Arsenal remain confident and will insist in the next days.”