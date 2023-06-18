33-year-old only wants to play for West Ham next season

West Ham United’s long-serving left-back Aaron Cresswell is reportedly keen to stay at the club.

The 33-year-old defender is out of contract this summer but it now looks like his clear preference is to stay and sign a new contract at the London Stadium.

Cresswell has been a key player for West Ham ever since joining back in 2014, and David Moyes would surely do well to extend his stay at the club for a little longer.

This now seems to be the plan for the Hammers, despite some previous speculation over Cresswell’s future as he was thought to be building a house up north.

West Ham fans will no doubt hope this club legend can provide another year or two of top service to the club.

