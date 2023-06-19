Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool & City stars spoke to Jude Bellingham but failed to prevent Real Madrid transfer

Jude Bellingham was officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player next week after a protracted transfer saga, and Fabrizio Romano has commented on the England international’s quotes about speaking to other players about joining different clubs.

Romano has confirmed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was one player who discussed Bellingham’s future with him, while his old Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland also spoke to him about the possibility of following him to Manchester City.

“It’s really close now for Mateo Kovacic to join Manchester City … It’s very clear Kovacic is not going to extend his contract with Chelsea, and he agreed personal terms with Man City a few days ago. This deal now looks imminent,” Romano said.

“Of course, with Ilkay Gundogan out of contract and his future still unclear, it was necessary for City to sign a midfielder like this, and I think it could be an underrated piece of business, even if City fans might have been excited about links with Jude Bellingham earlier in the summer.

“Just to be clear with Bellingham, who mentioned being approached by players from other clubs when he spoke at his Real Madrid unveiling last week, he made up his mind to move to Real back in April. It’s normal for players to try convincing their international teammates or former club teammates to follow them, it’s nothing new, but Bellingham’s mind was made up.

“Players like Jordan Henderson, Erling Haaland, all of them tried to discuss Bellingham’s future with him, but it’s absolutely normal and it’s not a decisive factor in how a player picks their next move.”

Bellingham would undoubtedly have been a superb signing for either of those clubs, with Liverpool in particular need of a top class midfield signing this summer.

The Reds have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and he looks a promising addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but further signings will surely be needed and Bellingham would’ve been the dream option to build around for years to come.

City also have Ilkay Gundogan out of contract this summer, so would surely have done well to replace him with another brilliant all-rounder in Bellingham, and it’s surprising the 19-year-old wasn’t more tempted by Pep Guardiola’s project.